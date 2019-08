BRUCE L. DAVIS SR. Just To Thank You, whether you sent a card to express your sympathy, you brought a special dish, you sent monitory gifts, or sent flowers so we may appreciate life's beauty, whether you came to speak kind words or say a prayer, we all greatly appreciate your kindness whether near or far. Thank you, Thank you, and Thanks again. Sincerely, The Davis, Cheedy, and Martin Families, Tamira, Verda and Sadie Marie