Bruce DROUIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce DROUIN.
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Lakewood United Church of Christ
2601 54th Ave. South
St. Petersburg, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

DROUIN, Bruce Aaron educator, mentor and poet, died at home in St. Petersburg FL, December 15, 2019. He was 67. Bruce was born in Chicago, December 9, 1952 to Harold and Mary Ann (Spado) Drouin. Bruce is survived by his partner, Warren "Wally" LeBlanc; mother, Mary Ann Drouin and sister, Mary Ann Miller, both of Illinois; one niece, many nephews, lifelong friends, Earl Reid of Illinois and Bill Fickinger of Ohio; many other friends and former students. A memorial service will be held at Lakewood United Church of Christ, 2601 54th Ave. South, St. Petersburg, Saturday, January 25, at 2 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.