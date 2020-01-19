DROUIN, Bruce Aaron educator, mentor and poet, died at home in St. Petersburg FL, December 15, 2019. He was 67. Bruce was born in Chicago, December 9, 1952 to Harold and Mary Ann (Spado) Drouin. Bruce is survived by his partner, Warren "Wally" LeBlanc; mother, Mary Ann Drouin and sister, Mary Ann Miller, both of Illinois; one niece, many nephews, lifelong friends, Earl Reid of Illinois and Bill Fickinger of Ohio; many other friends and former students. A memorial service will be held at Lakewood United Church of Christ, 2601 54th Ave. South, St. Petersburg, Saturday, January 25, at 2 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020