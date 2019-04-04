|
|
MOORE, Bishop Bruce Edward Sr. "Charlie Mo" "Dr. Hofunk"
65, of St. Petersburg, FL went home to be with the Lord March 28, 2019 peacefully in the arms of his loving wife of 42 years, with family and friends. He is survived by four sons; one daughter; five grandchildren; four brothers; one sister, and host of other family and friends. The Wake Service will be held Friday, April 5 at 6:30 pm at the Holy Ghost Church of God PWB, 2901 5th Ave South. The Homegoing Service will be held Saturday, April 6 at 10 am, with viewing one hour prior to service at Mt. Zion Progressive MB Church, 955 20th St. So. Funeral Services entrusted to
TR DALLAS FUNERAL SERVICES www.trdallas.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 4, 2019