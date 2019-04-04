Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
T R Dallas Funeral and Cremation Services
1479 S Martin Luther King Jr
Clearwater, FL 33756
(727) 330-7661
Wake
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:30 PM
Holy Ghost Church of God PWB
2901 5th Ave South
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Progressive MB Church
955 20th St. So.
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Progressive MB Church
955 20th St. So.
View Map
Bruce Edward Moore

Bruce Edward Moore Obituary
MOORE, Bishop Bruce Edward Sr. "Charlie Mo" "Dr. Hofunk"

65, of St. Petersburg, FL went home to be with the Lord March 28, 2019 peacefully in the arms of his loving wife of 42 years, with family and friends. He is survived by four sons; one daughter; five grandchildren; four brothers; one sister, and host of other family and friends. The Wake Service will be held Friday, April 5 at 6:30 pm at the Holy Ghost Church of God PWB, 2901 5th Ave South. The Homegoing Service will be held Saturday, April 6 at 10 am, with viewing one hour prior to service at Mt. Zion Progressive MB Church, 955 20th St. So. Funeral Services entrusted to

TR DALLAS FUNERAL SERVICES www.trdallas.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 4, 2019
