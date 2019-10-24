FERGUSON, Bruce W. 88, of Naperville, IL, Winter, WI, and St. Pete Beach, FL, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Iowa. Private family services will be held. Bruce is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol Capp Ferguson; four children, Sheri Garner, Beth, Gary, and Andrew Ferguson; 18 grandchildren; and one brother, Ronald (Dorothy) Ferguson of Port Charlotte, FL. Arrangements are handled by Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, Dubuque, IA. www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 24, 2019