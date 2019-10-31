FERNANDEZ, Bruce Wayne I USMC April 04, 1942 to October 19, 2019. He grew up in Tampa, graduated from Jesuit, earned a degree from HCC, and served honorably as a Marine during the Cuba Missile Crisis. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Diana M. DeShields Fernandez. He leaves to cherish his memories a wife, Brenda Fernandez; sons, Bruce W. Fernandez II (Kimberly), Bryan E. Fernandez; daughters, Andrea Jones and Cynthia Fernandez (Mike), eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; a brot- her, Jimmy Fernandez (Silvia); and a host of relatives. Services will be on Nov. 2 at 9:30 am at Incarnation. Florida Mortuary www.floridamortuary.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 31, 2019