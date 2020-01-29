GLASS, Bruce Guyton 86, of Plant City, passed away January 26, 2020. He leaves behind a treasured family legacy. He was married for 63 years to the late Margaret Fletcher Glass. Survivors include one son, Guy (Nancy); three grandsons, Matt (Courtney), Josh and James; two great- grandsons, Owen and Quin. Bruce was a man of strong Christian faith and was a proud Korean War veteran, serving in the Army. He loved his family and friends. Join us as we celebrate his life Thursday, January 30, 11 am, at Haught Funeral Home. In honor of his love for the country lifestyle, dress for his service will be western. In lieu of flowers, please honor Bruce by a gift to the "Compassion Initiatives" fund at Cornerstone Church (checks payable to Cornerstone Church and mail to 911 E. McBerry Street, Tampa, FL 33603 or give online at www.CornerstoneFamily.org choosing the "Compassion Initiatives" option.) Thank you. Online condolences may be left at haught.care
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 29, 2020