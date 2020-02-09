GOLDMAN, Bruce Michael of Wesley Chapel, Florida, beloved husband of Laurie Goldman, born on Oct. 28, 1949, went to his final home on Jan. 27, 2020, after losing his battle with cancer. Bruce was the founder of Tampa Steel and Supply, in Ybor City. Bruce leaves behind his stepsons, Philip and Alan; his grandson, Chris; his brothers, Mark and Steve; brother-in-law, Charlie Gamson, and their families. Bruce will be remembered for his generosity, his humor, and his gorgeous hair. A memorial service will be held at Bridgeway Church, 30660 Wells Rd in Wesley Chapel, on Feb. 22, at 2 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020