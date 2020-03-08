GRUMNEY, Bruce Daniel went to the Lord January 28, 2020. He was born August 30, 1943 in Lakewood, Ohio to Anita H. and Robert E. Grumney of Westlake, Ohio. Bruce graduated from Westlake High in 1961 and went on to further his education in Psychology at Ohio State University and Northern Arizona University from 1961 to 1964. He honorably served our United States Navy from 1964 to 1972. For many years Bruce was in the mortgage business for the Tampa Bay area. Prede-ceased by his parents and two brothers, Robert Jr. and Dan Grumney, he is survived by his daughter, Ashley VanHyning (Ken) of Sebring, FL; son, Barclay Grumney of Lakeland, FL; sister, Karen Grumney of Westlake, OH; six grandchildren, Kenny, Jesica, Emilee, Molly, Ashton, and Olivia VanHyning of Sebring, FL. Beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, and friend, he will be deeply missed.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020