RANTZ, Bruce E. 51, of St. Petersburg, passed on July 30, 2020 at St. Anthony's hospital. Preceded by wife, Jessie. Survived by children, Amanda Figueroa, Aaron Rantz and Ember Rantz; step-children, Sharon McNaughton and Richard Pflaumer; nine granddaughter; and three grandsons; siblings, Randy Rantz and Tracy Quillin; and a life long best friend, David Kirchinger. A private ceremony is planned for family.



