GIBSON, Bruce Wayne
70, entered into rest on April 27, 2019. Bruce was born June 26, 1948 to Delbert Gibson and Lou Tisha Jones. He proudly served in the United States Army and was employed in the medical field for a number of years as a laboratory medical technologist. Bruce was a music lover and a talented guitarist, photographer, and woodworker. He was also an outdoorsman and a lover of nature. Bruce leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 39 years, Susan J. Cook; son, Andrew (Jessica) Gibson; daughter Amanda (Paul) Koenig; sister, Robin (William) Hunt; grandchildren Ashleigh Davis, Carson Koenig, and Henry Gibson; nieces Kelly and Samantha, and nephew Mark, as well as loving friends Paula Todd and Dragan and Stacie Trivunovic. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30 from 2-2:30 pm, followed by a memorial service at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 818 N. Parsons Ave., Brandon, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 30, 2019