JOHNSTON, Brucie Humphrey of Tampa, passed away peacefully January 12, 2020. Brucie was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Swain Johnston, her two brothers, Gene Humphrey and Lee Humphrey, and her granddaughter, Mary Grace Taaffe. She was born in Tampa, the daughter of Clarence Eugene Humphrey and Bruce Long Humphrey. Brucie attended Gorrie Elementary, Wilson Junior High and H.B. Plant High School as well as Florida State University and the University of Florida where she was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority. Brucie was a member of The Junior League of Tampa, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, and was a founding member of the H.B. Plant Museum Society. She was also a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. Brucie loved gardening, was a Bonsai enthusiast for forty years, and she was beloved by her dogs throughout her life. She is survived by her children, Frederick Johnston III "Rick", Jenifer Johnston Elliott, and Mary Bruce Johnston; and her five grandchildren, Brucie de Alejo Pitino, Alberto de Alejo (Bert), Gene Taaffe, Olivia Rose Taaffe, and Gloria Rose Gordon. The service will be held at 11 am Monday, January 20, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 509 E. Twiggs St., Tampa, FL 33602. There will be a reception following the service in the parish hall. Burial will follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, tributes to her memory may be made to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, the Children's Home of Tampa or a . www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 15, 2020