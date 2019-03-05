|
MURPHY, Bryan J.
37, of Palm Harbor, died Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born in Poughkeepsie, NY and came here in 1996 from Suffern, NY. He was a Roman Catholic. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Louis Murphy. Bryan is survived by his parents, Donna and Michael J. Murphy of Palm Harbor, FL; his sister, Allison Fawcett, of Palm Harbor, FL; his maternal grandparents, Louis A. Torrellas, of Bayside, NY; Angelina Torrellas, of Palm Harbor, FL; several aunts and uncles; and several cousins. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 3-8 pm at Serenity Funeral Home, with the Funeral Mass at 11 am on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Largo. Burial will follow at Serenity Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019