SMITH, Bryan McCain Jr. "Mac"
90, of Plant City, Florida, born March 13, 1929 in Jacksonville, entered into eternal rest on April 29, 2019. He attended Plant City High School and the University of Florida, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Plant City. He was a retired United States Navy Aviator earning the rank of Lieutenant Commander, and serving 24 years in the Navy and Navy Reserves. He was the former Chief Test Pilot for Aero Corporation, the former Owner and Chairman of B.M. Smith Motors, Inc, and the current Chairman of KDM Associates Real Estate Holding Company.
He was a selfless giver, who truly enjoyed serving his community. He especially enjoyed promoting Plant City and the Strawberry Festival, and never missed an opportunity to hand out strawberry stickers. His record of service includes, Founding Director and Board Member of Hillsboro Bank, Past President of the Florida Automobile Dealers Association, Director Emeritus and Past President of the Florida Strawberry Festival, former member of the Hall of Fame (Outback) Bowl Selection Committee, President of the Armed Forces Memorials Foundation, former Chairman of the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority, former Board Member of the Tampa Sports Authority, former Board Member of the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, former Chairman of the Timucua District Nominating Committee for the Boy Scouts of America (he earned his Eagle Scout Award in 1943), Past President and Member of the Plant City Kiwanis Club, Past Director and Member of the Plant City Chamber of Commerce, 1984 Recipient of the Plant City Citizen of the Year Award, 1991 Recipient of Time Magazine's Quality Dealer Award, 2004 Timucua District (Boy Scouts) Distinguished Citizen Award, the 2007 co-Recipient of the Plant City City Photo Archives Heritage Award, the 2011 Recipient of the YMCA Strong Leader Award, 2015 Recipient of the Boy Scouts of America Silver Beaver Award, and many other memberships and awards.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marion "Cookie" Smith; daughters, Debbie Petrina (Jim) of Plant City, Kathy Wood (Rick) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Marion Smith of Plant City; grandchildren, J.P. Petrina (Kim), Vito Petrina (Laurie), Kaitlyn Arias (Pedro), Kelly McGaffigan (Josh), David Wood (Rachel), and Bryan Wood (Alexandria); six great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends. The family wishes to give a special thanks to Helping Hands for their passionate care.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 3 from 5-7 pm at First United Methodist Church of Plant City, 303 N. Evers Street, Plant City, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 11 am. Committal with military honors to follow at Oaklawn Cemetery, Plant City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Florida United Methodist Children's Home at fumch.org, Timucua District-Boy Scouts of America at tampabayscouting.org/districts/timucua-district, and/or Plant City Photo Archives and History Center at plantcityphotoarchives.org. Expressions of condolence at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 2, 2019