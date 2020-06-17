PENNINGTON, Bryan William left us on Friday, June 5, 2020. His young life was cut short at the age of 23 by a tragic car accident at he base of the Thrill Hill bridge on Davis Islands early that morning. Bryan was born in Arlington, Texas on May 14, 1997. He and his mother, Luciann (Luci) Pennington, moved to Tampa when Bryan was just a year old, and Bryan attended Mitchell Elementary, Wilson Middle, and Plant High where he graduated in 2016. While growing up, Bryan played baseball at Bayshore Little League, played in many YMCA basketball leagues, played youth football for the South Tampa Seahawks, played basketball for the Wilson Bulldogs,and Bryan lettered in both football and basketball at Plant High. Basketball was Bryan's true passion, and it was rare to spot a young Bryan without a basketball dribbling from his hands. After high school graduation, Bryan enrolled at Florida Atlantic University, but after just one year he begged his Mom to come home to be closer to his family and friends. He then enrolled at HCC, earned his AA degree, and was currently pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice at the USF St. Pete campus. Bryan found his calling in criminology and he promised his mother that he would, one day, become a great detective. Family and friends have many words to describe Bryan: loyal, enthusiastic, competitive, charismatic, sports fanatic, huge appetite, and free spirit were some of them. Bryan was quite possibly the biggest Tampa Bay Bucs fan on the planet. There wasn't a Bucs stat that he couldn't recite, and he was absolutely convinced that Brady and Gronk were going to deliver us a Super Bowl victory this year. Of course, he predicted a Bucs Super Bowl victory Every year. Even at a young age, Bryan was a proud Bucs season ticket holder, and he rarely missed a home game. Bryan also loved the Florida Gators; a love shared with his older two brothers, Chris and Jeff, who both graduated from UF. He attended several Gators basketball and football games over the years, and during March Madness, Bryan was the first to draw up the brackets for the annual family pool. Among Bryan's other favorite things in life was going on annual family vacations to the Florida Keys and the North Carolina mountains. He especially loved hiking Grandfather Mountain with his brothers and sister, and was excited about the family's plans to build a mountain home in Banner Elk. Bryan was such a positive force in his family. He doted over his little brother and sister, and he was great friends with his older brothers. He also had a special love for his niece Caroline, and his nephew, James and would often stretch his big frame out on the floor to play toys with them at family gatherings. Bryan made friends easily, and he truly loved his large group of close friends. On the evening of Bryan's passing, his friends organized a candlelight vigil at the end of Davis Island. Despite the rain, more than 150 young men and women attended the vigil to express their condolences, and it was so comforting to his family to witness the outpouring of love by his many friends. Bryan's nickname was Big Boosie, and his closest friends resolved to form "The Boosie Crew" to help look after his sister, Camille; and little brother, Charlie. Standing at 6'7", Bryan was a big boy with a appetite to match his size. His pizza, taco, and ice cream consumption was legendary. He could polish off two large pizzas and a half gallon of ice cream in under thirty minutes, and he often did just that. Bryan grew up attending Palma Ceia United Methodist Church, and he believed in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We know Bryan is safe with Jesus right now. Bryan leaves behind his loving mother and his biggest fan, Luci Pennington; his Dad, Chris Kale; his older brothers, Chris Kale (Katey) and Jeff Kale (Laura Jane); his dear sister, Camille; his wonderful little brother, Charlie; his grandmothers, Lucille Pennington, and Peggy Kale; his six uncles, Bryan, Lewood, Patrick, Steve, Bill, and Rick; his aunts, Margo, Alicia, and Courteney and Catherine; his many cousins, including Melodie, Julia, Angie, Quintan, Ashton, Chance, Max, Chloe, Stephanie, Kristina, Nikole, Brittni, and Sarah. A service will be held on Friday, June 19 at Blount Curry Funeral Home, at 605 S. MacDill Ave. Visitation will be from 4-6 pm, followed by a service and reception. If you like, you may bring a small plant for Bryan's garden of life.



