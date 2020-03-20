HOON, Byron K. 83, of St. Petersburg, died January 26, 2020. He is survived by a brother, Walter Hoon, of Lodi, Wisconsin; two sisters, Priscilla Hoon, Pinellas Park, Nancy Lander, Gulfport; and two grandchildren, Jason and Altaira Hoon, of Thornton, NH. He was an USAF veteran with three tours in Asia. In civilian life, he was a long-distance truck driver, and a sous chef at the Friendly Fisherman Restaurant on Madeira Beach. A cat fancier, at one time, he owned white Persians show cats. He is also survived by friend and caretaker, Christine Runyon and another friend, Carolyn Maxwell. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5750 49th. St. N., St. Petersburg, is in charge of services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA or other pet rescue orginization.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 20, 2020