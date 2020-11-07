WHITEHURST, B.T. "Tommy" 89, went to be with the Lord on Oct 17, 2020. He was a Master Welder for 42 years on the SCL Railroad. He is survived by his loving spouse of 64 years, Willie Mae; daughter, Melissa (Jack) Rodriguez; son, Ben Whitehurst and like-daughters, Michele Martinez and Nicole Long; siblings, Burt, Betty and Shirley; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grand-children. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dee Moyer; and sons, Thomas Ray and Ray Whitehurst Sr. Tommy was a 5th generation to Hillsborough County and his family has been fruitful and multiplied into 8th generation. Family will gather on Nov. 14, 10 am at Garden of Memories with a Graveside Service to follow.



