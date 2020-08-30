Buford ALLEY

ALLEY, Buford 86, passed away August 23, 2020 at his home in Tampa, FL. He was born in Grayson, VA to the late James and Lily (Hanks) Alley. Buford was a retired Air Force Master Sergeant having served during the Vietnam War and had also retired from Unisys Corp and United Technologies. In his spare time, he was an avid golfer; at 80 years of age he was golfing his age. Though he loved his children, he was completely devoted to his grandchildren and could always be counted on, day or night, for help, assistance and guidance. He was the honorary grandfather to many of his grandchildren's friends. During his 21 years of services in the Air Force, he traveled the world and his love for his time in the service was immeasurable. Buford was proud of where he was born and longed for the mountains of Virginia. He was a talented storyteller that could bring his childhood adventures to life for you. Buford was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Alley (Tamborello); his parents; as well as five brothers; and three sisters. He is survived by his son, Andrew Alley of Tampa; daughters, Debra Dickinson of Tampa and Patricia and husband, Kevin Rodriguez of Lutz; three grandchildren, Ryan Dickinson and wife, Molly of Fort Bragg, NC, Sarah Martinez and husband, Richie of Oklahoma, and Kelly Anne Stagi of New York; as well as five great grandchildren, Peyton, Asher, and Ryker Martinez and Lennox and Jude Dickinson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Memorial services will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Gonzalez Funeral Home



