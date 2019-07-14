SCHULTZ, Burckhard V.



"Burck" 74, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away quietly at home Monday, July 1, 2019. The middle son of the late Fritz and Irmgard Schultz, he was born July 21, 1944 in Germany and emigrated to the United States in 1952 with his family. He was a retired ship's captain and served with distinction in the U.S. Merchant Marines. He loved sailing, gardening, spoiling his Jack Russell Terriers, and spending time with the many friends he made in his 25 plus years in St. Petersburg. He is survived by his brother, Hartmut Schultz; two children, Christina Harper and Peter Schultz; son-in-law, Greg Fagan; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Norbert Schultz and his daughter, Karen Fagan. A celebration of Burck's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a local humane society.

