JENKINS, Burl M. died early Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the age of 83. Raised in Carthage, Tennessee, Burl was the son of Mildred and Charles Jenkins. He grew up with his mother; and his grandparents, Clara and Tom Armistead in their home and were long-term members of Carthage Methodist Church. Burl graduated from Smith County High School in 1955 and a BS degree with math and physics from Tennessee Tech in 1959. Burl was active with ROTC and played in both marching and concert bands. Burl served in the Army and then worked for IBM as a systems engineer at various locations in Nashville, New Orleans, San Jose, Boca Raton, and Bowling Green. Burl continued his career in Jackson, Mississippi for another 22 years after leaving IBM. In 1965 Burl met his wife, Elizabeth Porter in Nashville, married in 1966, and made their first home in New Orleans. During several more relocations, their two children, Elizabeth and Thomas Jenkins were born. The family developed many good friends in Boca Raton, Bowling Green, and Jackson. Burl and Elizabeth retired to Tampa, Florida to be near their children and grandchildren; Porter and Emily Laartz. Burl and Elizabeth have been so grateful for the opportunity to live near both their own children, make new friends, and to have the opportunity to have a big part of their children and grandchildren's lives. A small service has been held for the family. In lieu of flowers, Burl's family asks you to consider the many ways you have been affected by COVID-19: physical separation from family and friends, the illness itself in your family or friends, sorrow because of those who have lost their jobs, etc. Then respond with love and compassion, and donate to an organization you think can make a difference.



