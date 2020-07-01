Burley CARTER

CARTER, Burley of St Petersburg passed Tuesday June 23, 2020. He was a Army veteran and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 10174. He is survived by his loving family, one daughter, Lisa Carter; three sons, Burley J., Orrin S., and Derek Carter; one stepson, Frances Boyd; twelve grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren; special niece, Dorothy Curry (Aaron); special nephew, Rev. Paul B. Brown; other relatives and friends. Visitation today 5-6 pm at McRae Chapel where Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, 11 am. "A McRae Service "



