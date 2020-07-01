Burley CARTER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Burley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARTER, Burley of St Petersburg passed Tuesday June 23, 2020. He was a Army veteran and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 10174. He is survived by his loving family, one daughter, Lisa Carter; three sons, Burley J., Orrin S., and Derek Carter; one stepson, Frances Boyd; twelve grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren; special niece, Dorothy Curry (Aaron); special nephew, Rev. Paul B. Brown; other relatives and friends. Visitation today 5-6 pm at McRae Chapel where Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, 11 am. "A McRae Service "

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McRae Funeral Home
1940 Martin Luther King Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 895-6005
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved