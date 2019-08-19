Send Flowers Obituary

OSIASON, Burton "Burt" died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at home with his wife and family at his side. He was almost 90. He wrote his own obituary because he could, and liked to express himself: I was surprised to find out I had died today. I am survived by 19 immediate family members all of whom know who they are and don't need to be named here. I had an interesting life balancing family, close friendships, and work. I survived this long due to the love and care of two wonderful wives. Without them my luck would have run out long ago. My outstanding quality was being a very lucky guy, particularly lately with my wife, Mimi. I am fond of saying, "I am a citizen of the world and my religion is to do good." - Tom Paine. Services will be at Congregation Schaari Zedek, Tuesday, August 20 at 11 am, for those who really want to know more. For those not interested in more, "have a nice day." Burt will be remembered well for freely giving advice ("mentoring"), swimming a mile every day, diffusing tense situations with humor, and always talking to strangers.

OSIASON, Burton "Burt" died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at home with his wife and family at his side. He was almost 90. He wrote his own obituary because he could, and liked to express himself: I was surprised to find out I had died today. I am survived by 19 immediate family members all of whom know who they are and don't need to be named here. I had an interesting life balancing family, close friendships, and work. I survived this long due to the love and care of two wonderful wives. Without them my luck would have run out long ago. My outstanding quality was being a very lucky guy, particularly lately with my wife, Mimi. I am fond of saying, "I am a citizen of the world and my religion is to do good." - Tom Paine. Services will be at Congregation Schaari Zedek, Tuesday, August 20 at 11 am, for those who really want to know more. For those not interested in more, "have a nice day." Burt will be remembered well for freely giving advice ("mentoring"), swimming a mile every day, diffusing tense situations with humor, and always talking to strangers. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 19, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close