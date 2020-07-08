1/1
Buster ROBINSON
ROBINSON, Buster 85, of St. Petersburg transition-ed to his heavenly home July 2, 2020. He's survived by son, Buster Robinson, Jr.; daughter, Willa Roberts (Samuel Roberts Sr.); brother, Author Prugh; sister, Dorothy Prugh; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm, Graveside funeral service Saturday, July 11, 10 am at Royal Palm South Cemetery 101 58th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
JUL
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Royal Palm South Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
