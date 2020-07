Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Buster's life story with friends and family

Share Buster's life story with friends and family

STEVENS, Buster Jr. 71, passed July 13, 2020. He is survived by six children; 11 grandchildren; one brother and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 am, viewing 1 hour prior to service at: Davis and Davis Funeral Services



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store