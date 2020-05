LEE, Byron 63, passed May 19, 2020. He is survived by four daughters; one son; two sisters; a brother; a host of grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Due to the Corona Virus the family has requested that the services be private. Condolences may be sent to www.sanchezmortuary.com . Click on tributes. Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary (727) 317-0035