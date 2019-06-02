Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C. Arnold "Arnie" RENSCHLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RENSCHLER, C. Arnold M.D. "Arnie"



77, died peacefully at his home in San Juan Capistrano, CA, May 25, 2019, after living with Parkinson's disease for many years. Arnie was born January 15, 1942, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Loraine Ellen (Arnold) Renschler, a teacher, and Clarence Alvin Renschler, a Seventh-day Adventist minister. He grew up in the small towns of Colville and Colfax in Eastern Washington, where he attended Upper Columbia Academy and Walla Walla University. He served as student body president in both high school and college, played the piano by ear, and spent his summers on a farm driving a wheat combine.



Arnie received his M.D. from Loma Linda University in 1968 and was their first graduate to serve as a first-year resident in Internal Medicine at Georgetown University. At age 27, he moved with his young family to Agana, Guam, to became the medical director of the Far Eastern Medical Clinic, an experience he cited as among the most influential of his life. In addition to shepherding the clinic through an expansion and managing staff, he delivered over 350 babies and cared for many children and adolescents, experiences that led him to continue his training at Stanford University, where he served as chief resident of pediatrics and later as an assistant professor. In 1975, Arnie established an independent practice in Warrenton, VA, where he was for a time the only pediatrician serving three counties. As a physician, he was an early advocate of the benefits of breastfeeding and the sparing use of antibiotics.



Arnie later served as an assistant professor of pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University before transitioning from clinical work and teaching to executive roles in the fields of long-term care; pharmacy; physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and rehabilitation hospitals. In a business career spanning 30 years, among other roles he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Manor Healthcare and Chief Operating Officer of Manor Care; Chief Clinical Officer and President of three operating divisions of NovaCare; and President and Chief Executive Officer of PharMerica. As a business leader, Arnie was known for his ability to connect with and inspire others and his high standards for service delivery and patient care.



Arnie made his home in the Mid-Atlantic before concluding his professional life in Tampa, FL, and he summered for many years on Nantucket Island, one of his favorite places on earth. He will be remembered for his warmth, graciousness, love of children, and enduring optimism.



Arnie was married to Barbara Bainum from 1965-1984. He is survived by his second wife, D. Sheryl (White) Renschler of San Juan Capistrano, CA, whom he married in 1986; sister, Dorothea Amey (Eugene) of Beaumont, CA; sons, Scott (Katie) of Seattle, WA, and Todd (Amanda) of San Francisco, CA; stepsons, Tom Arntson (Ann) of San Clemente, CA, and Bryan Arntson (Emi) of Aliso Viejo, CA; brother-in-law, Larry White (Margie) of San Juan Capistrano, CA; sister-in-law, Karen Snow of Lakewood, CO; nephews, Mark Amey of San Francisco, CA, and Michael Amey (Joy Cushman) of Alexandria, VA; niece, Marla Hearne (Justin) of Graham, TX; nine grandchildren; five cousins; and the loving caregivers who supported him in his final years. His parents and brother, Don Renschler, predeceased him. A celebration of Arnie's life will take place in September, at a time and location to be determined. The family requests that those who wish to honor Arnie consider making a charitable gift to , Upper Columbia Academy, Walla Walla University, or the Loma Linda University School of Medicine.

RENSCHLER, C. Arnold M.D. "Arnie"77, died peacefully at his home in San Juan Capistrano, CA, May 25, 2019, after living with Parkinson's disease for many years. Arnie was born January 15, 1942, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Loraine Ellen (Arnold) Renschler, a teacher, and Clarence Alvin Renschler, a Seventh-day Adventist minister. He grew up in the small towns of Colville and Colfax in Eastern Washington, where he attended Upper Columbia Academy and Walla Walla University. He served as student body president in both high school and college, played the piano by ear, and spent his summers on a farm driving a wheat combine.Arnie received his M.D. from Loma Linda University in 1968 and was their first graduate to serve as a first-year resident in Internal Medicine at Georgetown University. At age 27, he moved with his young family to Agana, Guam, to became the medical director of the Far Eastern Medical Clinic, an experience he cited as among the most influential of his life. In addition to shepherding the clinic through an expansion and managing staff, he delivered over 350 babies and cared for many children and adolescents, experiences that led him to continue his training at Stanford University, where he served as chief resident of pediatrics and later as an assistant professor. In 1975, Arnie established an independent practice in Warrenton, VA, where he was for a time the only pediatrician serving three counties. As a physician, he was an early advocate of the benefits of breastfeeding and the sparing use of antibiotics.Arnie later served as an assistant professor of pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University before transitioning from clinical work and teaching to executive roles in the fields of long-term care; pharmacy; physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and rehabilitation hospitals. In a business career spanning 30 years, among other roles he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Manor Healthcare and Chief Operating Officer of Manor Care; Chief Clinical Officer and President of three operating divisions of NovaCare; and President and Chief Executive Officer of PharMerica. As a business leader, Arnie was known for his ability to connect with and inspire others and his high standards for service delivery and patient care.Arnie made his home in the Mid-Atlantic before concluding his professional life in Tampa, FL, and he summered for many years on Nantucket Island, one of his favorite places on earth. He will be remembered for his warmth, graciousness, love of children, and enduring optimism.Arnie was married to Barbara Bainum from 1965-1984. He is survived by his second wife, D. Sheryl (White) Renschler of San Juan Capistrano, CA, whom he married in 1986; sister, Dorothea Amey (Eugene) of Beaumont, CA; sons, Scott (Katie) of Seattle, WA, and Todd (Amanda) of San Francisco, CA; stepsons, Tom Arntson (Ann) of San Clemente, CA, and Bryan Arntson (Emi) of Aliso Viejo, CA; brother-in-law, Larry White (Margie) of San Juan Capistrano, CA; sister-in-law, Karen Snow of Lakewood, CO; nephews, Mark Amey of San Francisco, CA, and Michael Amey (Joy Cushman) of Alexandria, VA; niece, Marla Hearne (Justin) of Graham, TX; nine grandchildren; five cousins; and the loving caregivers who supported him in his final years. His parents and brother, Don Renschler, predeceased him. A celebration of Arnie's life will take place in September, at a time and location to be determined. The family requests that those who wish to honor Arnie consider making a charitable gift to , Upper Columbia Academy, Walla Walla University, or the Loma Linda University School of Medicine. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.