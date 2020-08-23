1/
C. Beaty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share C.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEATY, C. Marie 89, of Dunedin, passed Aug. 12, 2020 at Morton Plant Hospital. She was preceded in death by parents, Gladys Mae Isenhower and Charlie Jay Isenhower; husband, Ken; and her son, Gregory. She leaves behind son, Steve Beaty (Marie); grandson, Kenneth; and brother, Dennis (Sharon) Isenhower. She ran the concession stand at the Dunedin Softball Fields, enjoyed gardening and growing orchids. Visit Sunday, Aug. 22, 12-2 pm, at MossFeaster Dunedin, followed by service at 2 pmMemorial Contributions may be made to: Dunedinyouthguild.org www.mossfeasterdunedin.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
7275622040
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved