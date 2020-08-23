BEATY, C. Marie 89, of Dunedin, passed Aug. 12, 2020 at Morton Plant Hospital. She was preceded in death by parents, Gladys Mae Isenhower and Charlie Jay Isenhower; husband, Ken; and her son, Gregory. She leaves behind son, Steve Beaty (Marie); grandson, Kenneth; and brother, Dennis (Sharon) Isenhower. She ran the concession stand at the Dunedin Softball Fields, enjoyed gardening and growing orchids. Visit Sunday, Aug. 22, 12-2 pm, at MossFeaster Dunedin, followed by service at 2 pmMemorial Contributions may be made to: Dunedinyouthguild.org
