Service Information Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services 693 South Belcher Road Clearwater , FL 33764 (727)-562-2070 Send Flowers Obituary

CARLEY, C. David "Dave" 91, passed away August 21, 2019 in Clearwater. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee, March 14, 1928, as the eldest of six children, Tommy, Phillip, Virginia, Burke, and Steve to C. David Carley Sr. and Natalie Kiernan Carley, all except for Burke and Steve predeceased him. The family moved to Baltimore, Charlotte, Columbia, and Charleston settling in Atlanta in 1939 where Dave was raised. Dave lived in Atlanta until 1977 when he moved his family to Clearwater (Belleair), Florida. Dave was married August 28, 1952 to Katherine "Paddy" Verdery. Besides raising six children Paddy and Dave could be found regularly playing golf, travelling, visiting all seven continents, and generally enjoying life. Dave is known by friends and family alike as outgoing, personable, and with opinions on most topics. Dave graduated from Marist School, served his country in the US Army and Reserve during the Korean War including time in Greenland above the Arctic Circle. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia, with advanced degrees from Dartmouth and Emory. A life-long career in banking was split between two locations. Dave served the First National Bank of Atlanta, rising to level of Sr. Vice President. He was most proud of his oversight of the bank's construction, opening and operation of all branch locations (dozens) throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Besides managing the hundreds of associated employees, Dave was particularly proud of his role in the introduction of the first automated teller machines "Tilly" in Atlanta. The "Atlanta" career was complimented by many roles of community service including participation on the Boards of Junior Achievement of Greater Atlanta and Georgia State University Foundation. He was a Kiwanian, and active with United Way and the Chamber of Commerce. Dave was a member of Cherokee Town and Country Club serving as a Board member and ultimately President of the club. Paddy and three of their children departed Atlanta for his "Clearwater" career in 1977 to assume the role of President of the 70 year-old Bank of Clearwater. In 1985 he led the formation of Citizens Bank of Clearwater and was CEO/President until its sale and his retirement. As in his Atlanta career, Dave's Clearwater community service was significant. Of particular note, he served as a Trustee of Morton Plant Hospital (chairing the Finance Committee) and on the Golden Triangle Civic Committee. Before and after retirement, he and Paddy were active socially as members of Carlouel Yacht Club, Privateer's Social Club and Belleair Country Club. Dave served several years on the Finance Council for the Archdiocese of St. Petersburg and was awarded the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifices Medal from the Diocese of St. Petersburg. He was an active parishioner at St. Cecelia's Catholic Church. Dave's wife of 65 years, Paddy, passed away in March 2018. Dave is survived by six children, Dave (Suzanne), Mickey, Sissy (Rocky), McCall (Brenda), Kathy, and Clair. Further, Dave and Paddy have 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 am Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Cecelia Catholic Church, 820 Jasmine Way, Clearwater. For further information or to post a tribute, please visit:

CARLEY, C. David "Dave" 91, passed away August 21, 2019 in Clearwater. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee, March 14, 1928, as the eldest of six children, Tommy, Phillip, Virginia, Burke, and Steve to C. David Carley Sr. and Natalie Kiernan Carley, all except for Burke and Steve predeceased him. The family moved to Baltimore, Charlotte, Columbia, and Charleston settling in Atlanta in 1939 where Dave was raised. Dave lived in Atlanta until 1977 when he moved his family to Clearwater (Belleair), Florida. Dave was married August 28, 1952 to Katherine "Paddy" Verdery. Besides raising six children Paddy and Dave could be found regularly playing golf, travelling, visiting all seven continents, and generally enjoying life. Dave is known by friends and family alike as outgoing, personable, and with opinions on most topics. Dave graduated from Marist School, served his country in the US Army and Reserve during the Korean War including time in Greenland above the Arctic Circle. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia, with advanced degrees from Dartmouth and Emory. A life-long career in banking was split between two locations. Dave served the First National Bank of Atlanta, rising to level of Sr. Vice President. He was most proud of his oversight of the bank's construction, opening and operation of all branch locations (dozens) throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Besides managing the hundreds of associated employees, Dave was particularly proud of his role in the introduction of the first automated teller machines "Tilly" in Atlanta. The "Atlanta" career was complimented by many roles of community service including participation on the Boards of Junior Achievement of Greater Atlanta and Georgia State University Foundation. He was a Kiwanian, and active with United Way and the Chamber of Commerce. Dave was a member of Cherokee Town and Country Club serving as a Board member and ultimately President of the club. Paddy and three of their children departed Atlanta for his "Clearwater" career in 1977 to assume the role of President of the 70 year-old Bank of Clearwater. In 1985 he led the formation of Citizens Bank of Clearwater and was CEO/President until its sale and his retirement. As in his Atlanta career, Dave's Clearwater community service was significant. Of particular note, he served as a Trustee of Morton Plant Hospital (chairing the Finance Committee) and on the Golden Triangle Civic Committee. Before and after retirement, he and Paddy were active socially as members of Carlouel Yacht Club, Privateer's Social Club and Belleair Country Club. Dave served several years on the Finance Council for the Archdiocese of St. Petersburg and was awarded the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifices Medal from the Diocese of St. Petersburg. He was an active parishioner at St. Cecelia's Catholic Church. Dave's wife of 65 years, Paddy, passed away in March 2018. Dave is survived by six children, Dave (Suzanne), Mickey, Sissy (Rocky), McCall (Brenda), Kathy, and Clair. Further, Dave and Paddy have 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 am Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Cecelia Catholic Church, 820 Jasmine Way, Clearwater. For further information or to post a tribute, please visit: www.mossfeasterclearwater.com Moss Feaster Clearwater www.mossfeasterclearwater.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close