FRANKEL, C. David (1953-2020) passed away unexpectedly March 6, 2020 after a long and valiant fight against cancer. David received his BA in theatre from Hofstra University and his MFA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He tau- ght theatre and directed at the University of South Florida where he served also as Assistant Director of Theatre. David was an actor, and director. He co-founded Tampa Repertory Theatre and served as both the artistic director and director until his passing. David was a rabid Yankee fan, a passion he shared with his family and friends. David was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and mentor. He leaves behind his loving wife, Connie; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Megan; sister, Marsha; brothers, Larry, Barney and his wife; sister-in-law, Maria; nephews and nieces, Jonathan and Jennifer, Benjamin and Vanessa, Justin and Stephanie, Joseph, and Sal as well as all his friends and students. "Now cracks a noble heart - Goodnight, sweet prince. And flights of angels thee to thy rest."

