MCILVAINE, C. Linden 84, Of Tampa FL, formerly of Washington, DC, passed peacefully March 26, 2020. He is remembered for his music, faith, compassion and sense of humor. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beverly McIlvaine; son, Brad McIlvaine, wife, Meg Page; daughter, Riley McIlvaine of Rockville, MD; other relatives and friends. Services to occur at a later time. In lieu of flowers donations accepted by Hyde Park UMC Linden Mc Memorial, 500 West Platt Street, Tampa, FL 33606.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020