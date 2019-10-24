GIBSON, Caldoria Mrs. Caldoria Gibson passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. Born in Alabama, she graduated from college in Virginia and spent 25 years as an Army wife. She was a Home Economics teacher and was actively involved with her church, her sorority and various other community organizations. Mrs. Gibson traveled extensively throughout her adult life and enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Service will be held at Blount and Curry Funeral Home on Bearss Avenue, Tampa, Florida, Monday, October 28, 2019. Visitation will be 2-3 pm and Service 3-4 pm. Interment will follow at a later date at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Christian Embassy, 2111 Wilson Blvd, Suite 700, Arlington, VA 22201.

