  • "Praise God for her time here on Earth, and praise God that..."
    - Deborah and Winston Chambers
Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL
33618
(813)-968-2231
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
Obituary
GIBSON, Caldoria Mrs. Caldoria Gibson passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. Born in Alabama, she graduated from college in Virginia and spent 25 years as an Army wife. She was a Home Economics teacher and was actively involved with her church, her sorority and various other community organizations. Mrs. Gibson traveled extensively throughout her adult life and enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Service will be held at Blount and Curry Funeral Home on Bearss Avenue, Tampa, Florida, Monday, October 28, 2019. Visitation will be 2-3 pm and Service 3-4 pm. Interment will follow at a later date at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Christian Embassy, 2111 Wilson Blvd, Suite 700, Arlington, VA 22201.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 24, 2019
