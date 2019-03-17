HICKS, Calvin A. III
of St Petersburg, passed Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Palms of Pasadena Hospital. He is survived by his caregiver and cousin, Mildred Clark; five brothers; three sisters; other family and friends. Visitation Monday, March 18, 2019, 3-7 pm at McRae Chapel, Funeral Services Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 11 am at Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church, 3455 26th Avenue South.
A McRae Service
McRae Funeral Home
1940 Martin Luther King Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 895-6005
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019