of St Petersburg, passed Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Palms of Pasadena Hospital. He is survived by his caregiver and cousin, Mildred Clark; five brothers; three sisters; other family and friends. Visitation Monday, March 18, 2019, 3-7 pm at McRae Chapel, Funeral Services Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 11 am at Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church, 3455 26th Avenue South.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019
