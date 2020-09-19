1/1
Calvin QUINN
QUINN, Calvin "Joel" It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the loss of Calvin "Joel" Quinn, age 70 of St. Petersburg, Florida. He passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020. Survived by mother, Frances Quinn; daughter, Amy (Jeff) Decius; grandchildren, Trinity and Gage Decius; and brother, Eugene (Wanda) Quinn. Joel was a sub contractor for 40 years a lot of them with Florida Carpet in Clearwater. He was also a member of the local Eagles Clubs. He will be missed. At Joel's request, no service will be held.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 19, 2020.
