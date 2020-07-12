Calvin SIFFORD

SIFFORD, Calvin J. 63, of McMinnville TN and a longtime resident of Douglasville, GA and Tampa FL, passed away peacefully Thursday July 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Carl Lynn and Carolyn Hester Sifford; one brother, Pete; and sister-in-law, Sue. Calvin was affiliated with Calvary Church of God in Georgia and New Life UPC in Tennessee. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 41 years, June; two daughters, Jeana Lowe and Tracey Russell; seven grandchildren; and two brothers. Funeral services will be live streamed on DeKalb Funeral Chapel Facebook page at 11 am Monday July 13, 2020. The family asks that donations be made to New Life UPC and Calvary Church of God.



