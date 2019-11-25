CARLISLE, Cam Macklin Jr. "Pat" 88, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on November 20, 2019. The Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on December 14, at 2 pm, at the Blount and Curry Funeral Home, 12690 N. 56th Street, Temple Terrace, Florida, 33617. Cam, known to his family and friends as "Pat" because of his St. Patrick's Day birthday, was born in Gadsden, Alabama on March 17, 1931. He moved to Tampa, Florida at the age of five and graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1948. He was happily married to his high school sweetheart, Iona Evans Carlisle, for a joyous 61 years. He has been a faithful member of Belmont Baptist Church where he served since 1936, where he married Iona, and raised three children, Roger, Rodney, and Cami. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1947 to 1991 for a total of 44 years. He enjoyed a career of barbering in the family barbershop with his father, Cam, and his fun brother, Robert, "Bob", for 10 years. Throughout his life, he continued to carry his barber tools wherever he went cutting family and friends hair, and sharing the love of Jesus while he had a captive audience. At the end of his working career, he also had fun times as a coffee salesman for Morrisons and Naviera Coffee Company with his own business known as Cam's Coffee Service. Pat and Iona enjoyed fun retirement years making many friends as dedicated volunteers with Campers On Mission. They served the Lord as they hung and finished drywall on various church building projects, and cutting hair throughout the United States. In Pat's life, he was known as the best husband, daddy, son, brother, and papa to 13 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Campers On Mission, P.O. Box 318, Mayo, FL 32066.

