Camilo BELLO

BELLO, Camilo 92, of Tampa, FL, passed away August 3, 2020. He was born August 2, 1928 in Tampa, FL. Camilo was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria. Survivors include his two daughters, Denise Abrams and Tammy White; grandchildren, Justin (Yvanna) and Jordan Abrams, Austin, Alana, and Amanda White; great-grandchildren, Devin and Izaiah Jefferson; brother, George Bello. A visitation will be held August 12, 2020 at 1 pm, with a funeral service to follow at 2 pm, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories. Please sign Camilo's guestbook at: GardenofMemoriesTampa.com