1/
Camilo BELLO
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Camilo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELLO, Camilo 92, of Tampa, FL, passed away August 3, 2020. He was born August 2, 1928 in Tampa, FL. Camilo was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria. Survivors include his two daughters, Denise Abrams and Tammy White; grandchildren, Justin (Yvanna) and Jordan Abrams, Austin, Alana, and Amanda White; great-grandchildren, Devin and Izaiah Jefferson; brother, George Bello. A visitation will be held August 12, 2020 at 1 pm, with a funeral service to follow at 2 pm, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories. Please sign Camilo's guestbook at: GardenofMemoriesTampa.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
01:00 PM
Garden Of Memories
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Garden Of Memories
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garden Of Memories
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL 33610
8136263161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved