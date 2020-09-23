Candler LINVILLE

LINVILLE, Candler (Dennard) age 70, passed away peacefully in her home September 17, 2020 surrounded by her family from metastatic breast cancer. She was born November 22, 1949 in Dalton, Georgia and the daughter of late Robert E. Sr. and Helen McCamy Dennard. Candy grew up in Dalton, GA where she attended Dalton High. She was loved by all and was the Dalton High Sweetheart 1967. She continued her education at Gulfport All Womens College and University of Tennessee where she met her late husband Danny R. Linville of Zephyrhills. Her southern bell charm led her to be the Kappa Alpha Rose of Danny's Chapter. Candy was a dedicated mother first and foremost to her daughters, Ali and Tara. She treasured her family and embraced every moment she had with them. She especially loved her role being Nana and Nanny to her grandchildren, Joshua, Laila, Tripp and Hamilton. Her favorite past times included watching her grandchildren grow up, spending time with good friends, giving back and helping others in need, dancing, hosting parties, going to the opera, dinners with family and friends, fun times at the beach, and being a "Best Friend" to all. She was a true southern bell with impeccable taste always dressing her best and treating everyone with respect and kindness. Her friendship to all was genuine, combined with her compassion to love others. Candy was a life time horse lover and all around animal lover. She was a member of the Two Rivers Hunt Club and South Creek Fox Hounds where she spent many years socializing at the Hunt Balls, Fox Hunting and organizing the Steeplechase up at Little Everglades. Horses were her passion. She loved to write inspirational poetry about her adventures with her horses. They gave her that positive free spirit approach to life. Her animals, Kitty Man (cat) and Lulu (dog) will miss her greatly. Candy was also very involved with giving back. She volunteered her time to at various organization including The Women's Club, Habitat for Humanity, and the Rotary Club. Giving back and helping others in need was a big part of her life. She was one of a kind and will be missed dearly. Candy is survived by her daughters, Ali Kristin Linville of Zephyrhills, FL and Tara Linville Spung of Carbondale, CO; son in law, James L. Spung Jr (JR).; grandchildren, Joshua Dudeck, Laila Wheeler, James III (Tripp) and Hamilton Spung; brother, Robert E. (Bob) Dennard, Jr. and Thomas Dennard both of Dalton, GA; brother and sister-in-laws, Terry and Joy Linville, Jay Linville, Tim and Rosie Linville all of Zephyrhills and Tony and Alexia Linville of Lutz, FL; nieces and nephews, Blake Dennard, Tracy and Lin Clement of Dalton, GA, Jeff, Nick, Amanda, Elizabeth, Jay Jr., Madison, Jared, Preston, Chelsea, Chad, Austin, Brody, Jasmine, Sabrina, Delanie, Jackson and Carson of Tampa Bay Area. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 3-5:30 pm at her home 7303 Dairy Road, Zephyrhills, FL 33540. Please where a hat or a bit of color to celebrate her life.



