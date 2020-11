Or Copy this URL to Share

BAKER, Caprecia 35, of Tampa, FL, passed away November 7, 2020. She is survived by her spouse, Makayla Baker; parents, Darry Grant, and Mechelle Simmons; five brothers, Darian Simmons, Darryl, Derrick, Darryl Jr., and Deshon Grant; sister Dakira Grant; other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm. Funeral service Saturday 10:30 am at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel (727) 623-9025



