DWYER, Capt. Robert Henry "Bob" USMC (Ret.) 85, passed away June 4, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Boston, MA, the son of Harry B. and Mary H. (Dunn) Dwyer. He graduated from Boston University in 1953 with a degree in Political Science and served proudly in the Marine Corps from 1956 to 1964, stationed in Okinawa, Japan. In 1964 he left the Marines and joined the FBI where he became a Supervisory Special Agent. After completing training in Spanish at the Defense Language School in Monterrey, he was stationed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he spent several years of his career. He transferred to Tampa in 1977, where he and his wife of 50 years, Patricia "Patty", raised their family. On January 26, 1978, Bob appeared on the front page of the New York Times and The Boston Globe (his hometown paper) having arrested a financial criminal. He retired from federal service in April 1985, and began a second career as private investigator specializing in corporate and insurance fraud. His specializations in hostage negotiations in South America prompted the author of Ransom: The Untold Story of International Kidnapping, to dedicate an entire chapter to Bob's work. In his true retirement, he spent his time on his writing craft and traveling the world with Patty. He is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia and their three children, Chris (Patty Carey) of Chesapeake Beach, MD, Liz Diecidue (Tom) of Lutz, and Brendan (Margaret) of Tampa. He was also a loving "Poppy" to his six grandchildren, Andrew, Thomas, Audrey, Nicholas, Ivan, and Ellie. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Doraiswami and her husband Subbiah of Belmont, MA; sisters-in-law, Hara Dwyer of Barre, VT, Marilyn Dwyer of Wheaton, IL; brother-in-law, Julius Carozza and his wife Cathy of Horseheads, NY and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents; his three brothers, Kevin, David, and Stephen; his sister, Judy; and his son, Matthias Dwyer. Due to the current pandemic a funeral is planned for immediate family only. A memorial mass will be held for additional family and friends in the future when it is safe to do so. We would like to thank the pink team from Lifepath Hospice and Visiting Angels. Memorial contributions may be made to the Carmelite Monastery at 11 W. Back Road, Savannah, GA 31419.



