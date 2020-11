BARBER, Carl David 40, of St. Petersburg, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was a graduate of St. Pete Catholic, Class of 1999. Carl worked 18 years for Hooter's Corporation and then recently for Winn-Dixie. He is survived by his parents, Lynn and Carla Barber; sister, Tracy Barber; niece, Liyana Barber. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Savior Lutheran School in Carl's memory.



