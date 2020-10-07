BOYD, Carl E. "Chuck" passed away on Aug. 24, at the age of 87. Carl was an elementary school music teacher for Hillsborough County for 37 years. Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia. Carl is survived by his two daughters, Cynthia E. Hill of Everett, WA, and Cherie E. Boyd of Tampa, FL; as well as his sister, Sylvia Prairie of Madison FL. Graveside services will be held Oct. 17, 2020, at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa, FL at 11 am, and will be followed by a celebration of life by his family and friends.



