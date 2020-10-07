1/1
Carl BOYD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOYD, Carl E. "Chuck" passed away on Aug. 24, at the age of 87. Carl was an elementary school music teacher for Hillsborough County for 37 years. Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia. Carl is survived by his two daughters, Cynthia E. Hill of Everett, WA, and Cherie E. Boyd of Tampa, FL; as well as his sister, Sylvia Prairie of Madison FL. Graveside services will be held Oct. 17, 2020, at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa, FL at 11 am, and will be followed by a celebration of life by his family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved