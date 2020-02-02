CHUNG, Carl 89, of Brandon, passed away January 29, 2020. He lived in the area since 1984 after immigrating from Georgetown, Guyana. He was devoted to his family and five grandchildren. He loved rifle shooting, going to the beach with family, and tending to his pepper plants. Carl is survived by his three children and five grandchildren. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm, Tuesday, February 4, with funeral service at 11 am, Wednesday, February 5 at Stowers Funeral Home in Brandon. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020