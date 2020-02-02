Carl CHUNG

Service Information
Stowers Funeral Home
401 West Brandon Blvd
Brandon, FL
335115001
(813)-689-1211
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Obituary
CHUNG, Carl 89, of Brandon, passed away January 29, 2020. He lived in the area since 1984 after immigrating from Georgetown, Guyana. He was devoted to his family and five grandchildren. He loved rifle shooting, going to the beach with family, and tending to his pepper plants. Carl is survived by his three children and five grandchildren. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm, Tuesday, February 4, with funeral service at 11 am, Wednesday, February 5 at Stowers Funeral Home in Brandon. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020
