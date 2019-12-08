Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
CLARK, Carl S. Sr. 85, of Valrico, FL, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life service will be held 6 pm, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in the chapel at Bell Shoals Baptist Church, 2012 Bell Shoals Road, Brandon, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be at a later date in Georgia. Carl is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lena Jane Crenshaw Clark; his four sons, Glen Clark (Linda), Steve Clark (Stephanie), Michael Clark (Jennifer) and Greg Clark; one daughter, Glenda Clark Ferguson (Kevin); 21 grandchildren; two brothers, Joe and Hugh, as well as 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Carl S. Clark Sr. to LifePath Hospice or a charity of your choosing. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019
