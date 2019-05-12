HAY, Mr. Carl USAF (Ret.)
89, of Seffner, passed away May 4, 2019. Born in Topeka, Kansas, he has joined his wife, Frances of 55 years, who preceded him in death. Carl served in the Vietnam and Korean War, and retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service. He then worked at USPS for nearly 22 years before retiring. He leaves his older sister, Irna Woodyard; sons, Carl D. and Robin Hay; stepson, Charles Mc Corvy; daughter, Sherrie Hay; stepdaughter, Patricia Bell; grandsons, Justin and Paul Hay; grandaughter, Audrey Mac Millan; great-grandaughter, Kinsley Hay; and two beloved pets, Pedro and Tigger. He will be truly missed.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2019