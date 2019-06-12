Carl J. ULRICH (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Crystal Wilson
  • "Carl, your light will always shine"
    - Mary Lou Schuver
  • "You left us too soon but I am thankful you are no longer in..."
  • "Rest in Peace Dad.......I am glad you are no longer in..."
    - Kelly Dixon
Service Information
Hodges Family Funeral Home - Dade City
14046 5th Street
Dade City, FL
33525
(352)-567-0000
Obituary
Send Flowers

ULRICH, Carl J. Jr.

79, of Dade City, passed away June 8, 2019. He was born April 7, 1940 in Jamestown, NY to Carl and Margaret. Carl greatly enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and watching TV. He was preceded in death by son, Carl Ulrich. Survivors include children, Deborah (Jeff) Wilhelm of Jamestown, NY, Kelly (Gregg) Dixon of Dunedin, FL; stepson, Joe (Judy) Hollabaugh of Viola, Arkansas; partner, Jackie Clark of Dade City, FL; brother, James Ulrich of Shocan, NY; sister, Mary (Wayne) Schuver of Frostproof, FL; grandchildren, Dr. Lindsey (Chris) Wilhelm Connors of Keene, NY, Tayler (John) Moots; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Brian, McKinley, and Casey.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.