ULRICH, Carl J. Jr.
79, of Dade City, passed away June 8, 2019. He was born April 7, 1940 in Jamestown, NY to Carl and Margaret. Carl greatly enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and watching TV. He was preceded in death by son, Carl Ulrich. Survivors include children, Deborah (Jeff) Wilhelm of Jamestown, NY, Kelly (Gregg) Dixon of Dunedin, FL; stepson, Joe (Judy) Hollabaugh of Viola, Arkansas; partner, Jackie Clark of Dade City, FL; brother, James Ulrich of Shocan, NY; sister, Mary (Wayne) Schuver of Frostproof, FL; grandchildren, Dr. Lindsey (Chris) Wilhelm Connors of Keene, NY, Tayler (John) Moots; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Brian, McKinley, and Casey.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 12, 2019