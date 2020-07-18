Carl JOHNSON

In Memory of Carl L. Johnson June 9, 1930 - July 18, 1998 It's been 22 years since you left us for your heavenly home. Our love for you is as strong today as it was that day our lives changed forever. We are comforted in the fact that we will be seeing you soon. We are grateful for the legacy you left us and we strive to live our lives to honor your memory. Thank you, daddy for making a difference with your life. With much love, Ann, Linda and Donnie, and families



