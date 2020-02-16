Carl KNUDSEN (1924 - 2020)
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Florida National Cemetery
6502 SW 102nd Avenue
Bushnell, FL
KNUDSEN, Carl Jr., 95, of Brooks- ville, passed February 11, 2020. He was a US Navy veteran of WWII and a retired firefighter in Rome, NY. He is survived by his wife, Helen; children, Candace Kramer, Brandi DiNardo, Deborah Zollos, Cheryl Coughlin, Robert Swanson, Mark Swanson; sister, Eileen Dorsino; brother, Claude Knudsen; 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by sons, Carl Knudsen III and Carl Swanson. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 11:30 am, at Florida National Cemetery. Pinecrest
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020
