KNUDSEN, Carl Jr., 95, of Brooks- ville, passed February 11, 2020. He was a US Navy veteran of WWII and a retired firefighter in Rome, NY. He is survived by his wife, Helen; children, Candace Kramer, Brandi DiNardo, Deborah Zollos, Cheryl Coughlin, Robert Swanson, Mark Swanson; sister, Eileen Dorsino; brother, Claude Knudsen; 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by sons, Carl Knudsen III and Carl Swanson. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 11:30 am, at Florida National Cemetery. Pinecrest
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020