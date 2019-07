In Memory ofCarl L. Johnson6/9/30-7/18/98Twenty one years ago today, you leftus for your heavenly home. We find comfortin knowing where you are,and that you and motherare back together again. There is so muchrepresented in the dashbetween the two dates above;resulting in many thingswe learned from you...how totreat others, to love the Lord,faithfulness, forgiveness,and gratitude. "What youleave behind is not what isengraved on stone monuments, but what is woveninto the lives of others."- PericlesThank you, Daddy, for helpingto weave our lives intowho we are today.With much love,Your loving family