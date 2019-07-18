In Memory of
Carl L. Johnson
6/9/30-7/18/98
Twenty one years ago today, you left
us for your heavenly home. We find comfort
in knowing where you are,
and that you and mother
are back together again. There is so much
represented in the dash
between the two dates above;
resulting in many things
we learned from you...how to
treat others, to love the Lord,
faithfulness, forgiveness,
and gratitude. "What you
leave behind is not what is
engraved on stone monuments, but what is woven
into the lives of others."
- Pericles
Thank you, Daddy, for helping
to weave our lives into
who we are today.
With much love,
Your loving family
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 18, 2019