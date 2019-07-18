Carl L. Johnson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl L. Johnson.
In Memoriam
Send Flowers

In Memory of

Carl L. Johnson

6/9/30-7/18/98

Twenty one years ago today, you left

us for your heavenly home. We find comfort

in knowing where you are,

and that you and mother

are back together again. There is so much

represented in the dash

between the two dates above;

resulting in many things

we learned from you...how to

treat others, to love the Lord,

faithfulness, forgiveness,

and gratitude. "What you

leave behind is not what is

engraved on stone monuments, but what is woven

into the lives of others."

- Pericles

Thank you, Daddy, for helping

to weave our lives into

who we are today.

With much love,

Your loving family
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.