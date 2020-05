Or Copy this URL to Share

MORENO, Carl 90 died May 1, 2020 in Talladega, AL. Survived by his children, Sharon, Sandra, John, Debbie, Donna; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. He was a disabled Korean War veteran, Pasco County Sheriff's Office volunteer, Lakewood Acres fire volunteer, GTE retiree and an avid outdoorsman. Special thanks to AMEDYSIS Hospice.



