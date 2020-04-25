PORTER, Carl Wallace Sr. 85, of Plant City, Florida, born in Durant January 25, 1935, entered into eternal rest April 21, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and a member of Pleasant Grove Assembly of God, where he was Senior Commander of the Royal Rangers. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ann Porter; children, Wally Porter of Keysville, and his son Dallas and family, and Rhenda Porter Booth (Carmen) of Blueridge, Georgia, and their son Heath and family; sisters, Dorothy Rudd of Durant, and Carol Mayes of Durant; and many loving extended family and friends. Interment is at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Plant City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Grove Assembly of God, 7051 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City, 33567, ATTN: Carl's Well, in our effort to grant Carl's final wish of bringing safe drinking water to an underdeveloped country through the James and Betty Robinson Water for Life. Expressions of condolence at: HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2020